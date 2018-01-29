Colombia rebels suspected in deadly police blasts

BOGOTA: Colombia’s last rebel group is suspected of weekend bombings that killed seven police and injured dozens of others, days after the government sought a new ceasefire. Five police officers were killed and 41 injured by a bomb that exploded at their station during the morning roll call. It was one of the deadliest attacks on security personnel in recent years. The National Urban War Front of the ELN said in a statement that it carried out the Barranquilla attack. Rebel sources said they are investigating whether the text is authentic. After a peace deal in November 2016 between the government and the country’s largest insurgent group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), President Juan Manuel Santos’s government had been in talks with the smaller National Liberation Army (ELN), hoping to write the final chapter in the South American nation’s half-century of conflict. Those talks broke down after the ELN began an offensive this month.

AFP