Colombia shipyard blasts kill six

BOGOTA: Explosions at a shipyard in Colombia killed at least six people, including one on the premises of a US company, and injured 23 others on Wednesday, officials said.

The blasts struck at the shipyard in the Caribbean port of Cartagena, where police were “investigating whether it was an accident or an attack,” a source in the force told Agence France-Presse.

“There were three explosions, two of them at the same spot,” a spokeswoman for the local fire service said.

She said two of the blasts struck US shipbuilder Astivik. The third rocked the premises of Colombian naval corporation Cotecmar.

Authorities did not immediately clarify how many died at each site.

Firefighters put out blazes caused by the explosions, the spokeswoman told Agence France-Presse.

The shipyards lie in an industrial zone some 15 kilometers (nine miles) from the tourist center of Cartagena.

Cotecmar’s president Jorge Enrique Carreno told reporters one of the blasts was in a tanker vessel that was undergoing maintenance.

Officials speculated that the blast may have been caused by the ignition of gas inside vessels in the shipyard. AFP

AFP/CC