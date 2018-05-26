Colombia to become first Latin American NATO ‘global partner’

BOGOTA: Colombia will next week formally become NATO’s first Latin American “global partner,” President Juan Manuel Santos announced on Friday (Saturday in Manila). Santos, who won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a half-century of armed conflict with the former rebel movement FARC, said the move would improve Colombia’s image on the world stage. “We will formalize in Brussels next week—and this is very important—Colombia’s entry into NATO in the category of global partner. We will be the only country in Latin America with this privilege,” the president said in a televised address. Colombia and NATO reached a partnership deal in May 2017 following the conclusion of the peace accord with FARC, now a political party.

AFP