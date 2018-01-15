Colonial flavor

One of the greatest joys of traveling around the Philippines is discovering many beautiful places outside the usual tourist trails.

Argao may be famous to many Cebuanos as an alternative beach destination, but for people like me who comes from Luzon, it will probably pale in comparison when compared to Moalboal or Bantayan. But Argao offers something better than these popular beach towns: It has an interesting cabecera or town center where visitors can be transported to the Spanish colonial period, and a culinary heritage where local ingredients take center stage in Spanish cuisine.

I discovered Argao by accident. We were driving back to Cebu from a whale shark encounter in Oslob when we needed to make a brief stop for a quick snack. We stopped by a store along the road and asked if they have something we can eat for merienda. The cashier replied that they have torta. Thinking that it was our Caviteno torta, which is short for our la torta de carne or meat omelette, I asked if they serve this with rice. The cashier laughed and told us that their torta was actually a local cake with a twist of coconut sap and wine. When she finally served the cake, we were impressed by its rich buttery taste and native tuba flavor. The cashier said, “Why don’t you visit our museum so that you can learn more about our heritage?”

And we did.

Argao is one of Cebu’s oldest towns. It was founded in 1608 as a pueblo. According to stories, the name of the town was derived from sali-argaw, a plant abundantly growing in the area.

El Pueblo Hispano Antiguo de Argao (Old Spanish town of Argao) strictly followed the 1571 Spanish guidelines of reduccion or resettlement that specified the design for a complex made of iglesia, convent, casa real and plaza for coastal towns. It also specifies that the iglesias must be positioned so that they could be easily seen from the sea. The cabecera must be enclosed with perimeter walls to prevent attacks from raiders.

Argao has preserved these heritage structures well and is now considered as one of the finest examples of the Spanish colonial reduccion in the Philippines.

How to get there

As the town is located at the southern part of Cebu Island, the easiest way to get there is to fly from Manila to Mactan. From the airport, take a taxi to the southern terminal where there are regular buses going to the south.

Argao is about 68 kilometers south of Cebu City. Travel time is around two hours. Alight at Poblacion, immediately after crossing the bridge in Argao River.

What to see, what to do

Start by exploring Argao around the cabecera. The first attraction one must visit is the town’s museum located on the second floor of Casa Real. The museum provides a glimpse of Argao’s history as well as its important local food products. Next to the Casa Real is the Cuartel Building, which used to be a military barracks. It is now being used as the town’s Hall of Justice.

Fronting Casa Real is the Unity Plaza, which is considered as one of Cebu’s best kept and most beautiful plazas. It has a wishing well, a Rizal monument erected in 1932 and three Spanish-era cannons.

On the left side of the Plaza is the Puerta Marina, the main entrance to the pueblo during the time when the travel to Argao is made by sea. The puerta also served as a watchtower.

Beside Puerta Marina is the Capella Mortuario or the mortuary chapel. It is what’s left of the old cemetery that was relocated to Barangay Looc.

At the center of the pueblo is the beautiful Argao Church, officially known as the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Michael the Archangel. The stone church was constructed in 1734 and was completed in 1788. The church’s façade contains intricate carvings of the patron saint, San Miguel.

Inside the church, the main altar contains three life-size statues of the three archangels, Saint Michael, Saint Raphael and Saint Gabriel. Its vaulted ceiling is painted with scenes from Biblical passages and also the lives of the angels. Above the entrance to the church is a Spanish-era pipe organ, one of the three in the province of Cebu. The convento at the right side of the church served as a seminary in the 19th century. It now houses the church museum.

Those looking for natural attractions in Argao will not be disappointed. There are waterfalls (Bugasok), rice terraces (Linut-od and Butong) and caves (Balay sa Agta) that can be explored in Argao. But perhaps the town’s most popular attractions are its beaches, particularly the one in Lawis Point, which has become the island’s best-known skim-boarding site.

Where to stay, what to eat

There are plenty of places to stay in Argao. Most of them offer family-type accommodations by the beach. There is Kalumpang Beach Resort, Palm Garden, Sea Breeze and Looc Garden Resort in Looc and Woodruff Beach Resort in Tulic. But the town’s most popular resort is Riverstone Castle, which has an entrance shaped like a medieval castle and structures built as drawbridge, towers and even torture chambers.

For a unique food experience, visitors must try the torta de Argao. This unique local cake is made with flour and instead of baking powder or yeast, it uses fresh coconut sap. The torta is also sometimes flavored with the local coconut wine called Bahalina de Argao. But the best way to eat the torta is to pair it with sikwate, the native hot chocolate drink made from seeds of the cacao plant.

All these combinations bring out the colonial flavor of Argao.