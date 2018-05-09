Color according to the zodiac

The year is 2018 and the highlighted colors are getting deeper, richer and a more sophisticated vibe—a great contrast to 2017’s soft and simple pastels. These vivid hues are bound to tap into a more serious and regal side. Most people jumped on trend easily and combined plush materials like velvet to fortify the intense finesse of the room. But if you’re wondering what course to take on this trend, let the stars be your guide. Here are the best colors for each astrological sign:

Aries This sign is fiery and passionate which often associates it with red. To go with the 2018 trend, opt for jewel-toned hues like scarlet and ruby.

Taurus Full of earth energy, this sign works well with natural green vibes. Deepen the hue with emerald-toned shades.

Gemini The sociable Gemini is often associated with both yellow and green. Pick a blend of both and opt for citrine-inspired hues.

Cancer This star sign is deep, intuitive and sentimental, good for associating deep jewel tones like amethyst.

Leo Always looking at the bright side with their sunny disposition, this sign is set for golden interiors.

Virgo This star sign’s earth based energy and calm nature are perfectly manifested and balanced in lush blue-based greens.

Libra Libra is full of fresh energy and is a match for jade green interiors.

Scorpio Overflowing with intensity, Scorpio’s extremity, moodiness and passion can escalate and manifest in a ruby red room.

Saguittarius Similar to Cancer, opt for rich gem-toned purple interiors to align with the archer’s vibrancy, optimism and liberty.

Capricorn Stable and trustworthy, inky sapphire like interiors fit with the personality of the star sign. But taking risks isn’t a strong suit so take it easy with those deep blue hues.

Aquarius The water bearer should look no further than to the depths of the sea with aquamarine and other similar hues to match the sign’s intellectual and altruistic nature.

Pisces Perceptive and sensitive, gem-toned sea greens match the deep emotional waters of this star sign.