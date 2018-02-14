A color guide for every Chinese zodiac

According to renowned Feng Shui master Marites Allen, we can attract good energy and enhance our luck the whole Chinese New Year through, even with what we wear. As such, upon the request of multi-brand SSI Group, Inc.’s luxury label and fast fashion picks, Allen lists down the color guide for every Chinese zodiac-stylephile eager to boost good fortune in 2018. As a bonus, she also gives a little advice on how to face the Year of the Dog’s challenges.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Element: Water

Colors: Blue, gold, green

Outlook: “Consider taking some time off. Rest and give yourself that much-needed break. Avoid afflicted energies by travelling, going on holidays, and spending time with happy people.”

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Element: Earth

Colors: White, yellow, green

Outlook: “Watch out for misunderstandings at home. Be more reasonable, patient, and try to promote a harmonious environment. There is pleasant news related to promotion at work.”

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Element: Wood

Colors: Blue, gray, orange, white

Outlook: “Expect a good year provided you control your temper and avoid confrontations and fights. You will have to do more than expected. You will need more friends this year. Take better care of your health.”

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Element: Wood

Colors: Red, pink, purple, blue

Outlook: “Monetary gains are possible. Opportunities in business and romance are present. Keep your eyes open and be ready to grab them when they present themselves.”

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Element: Earth

Colors: Gold, silver, cool white

Outlook: “This is your conflict year, so you will feel that progress is elusive. Take it easy and take calculated risks. Get into charity work and avoid inviting complications.”

Snake (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)

Element: Fire

Colors: Black, red, yellow

Outlook: “Travelling, training abroad, and receiving promotion at work are among the blessings you will receive. Reciprocate the love and care you receive. This will attract more blessings.”

Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Element: Fire

Colors: Yellow, green

Outlook: “This year will finally be rewarding especially in love. The auspicious influence of the peach blossom stars will bring so much happiness into your life. Play your cards right and there will be more reasons to celebrate.”

Sheep (1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Element: Earth

Colors: Green, red, purple

Outlook: “Refocus on yourself. The presence of the Heavenly Luck Star may bring in unexpected income. Single Sheep will have plenty of opportunities for relationship luck.”

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Element: Metal

Colors: White, gold, blue

Outlook: “It will be a hectic year with the possibility of windfall luck in the form of cash inflow. There are many positive events to look forward to, but there will still be threats to physical wellness.”

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Element: Metal

Colors: Gold, brown, yellow

Outlook: “Beat the threat of the Illness Star! Manage stress at work and business; prioritize your health and well-being, as well as those of your family. Throughout the year there will be threats to your health.”

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Element: Earth

Colors: Red, green, purple

Outlook: “New beginnings are in the horizon and better income this 2018 is very possible. Make sure you spend within reason. Politicking or jealousy at work are likely, so be extra careful.”

Boar (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Element: Water

Colors: Yellow, gray, brown, gold

Outlook: “Time for new beginnings! Let go and forget about past mistakes that brought about anxiety. Betrayal is possible, so be prepared for anything and always keep your cool. A strong friendship may come to an end.”