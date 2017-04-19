Color your hair without fear of damage

Women go for different colors when dyeing their hair. Some prefer conservative warm browns, others favor more modern shades in reds and golds, while the more adventurous may choose to go blond. But regardless of color preference, women have one thing in common when it comes to hair color—the fear of damage.

As everyone knows, the hair is made up of bonds, which in turn can easily be weakened by chemicals, eventually leading to damage. To help address this concern, Paris-based hair expert L’Oreal Professionnel formulated a hair color additive patented as Smartbond to work in two ways: as “a bond strengthening system” during hair coloration, it restores weak bonds and protects remaining strong bonds.

The technology was launched in Manila in what was dubbed as a the “biggest hair show of the season.” Hair color expert Matthew Collins flew in to the capital to treat the crowd to a fabulous live hair show and showcase how women can fear no more while dyeing their hair with Smartbond.

Collins is noted for working with famous beauties including top model Gigi Hadid, music sensation Cody Simpson, singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, and singer-actress Mandy Moore. He happily revealed during his Manila stopover that his clientele back in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, is comprised of 25-percent Filipinas, giving him all the more credibility to share coloring and styling tips this side of the world.

“Asians have a very dark hair. Most Filipinos, I would assume, wouldn’t want to have orange hair when they want to have it brown or blond. It turns orange because some hair dressers aren’t able to color the hair properly for fear of damage. But with Smartbond, it allows you to leave the color a little bit longer since it strengthens and protects strands so that the hair is colored enough and properly,” Collins explained during his grand event at the BGC Arts Center.

“If you destroy your hair, no matter the style, it will not look great if it was damaged. To me, the most perfect thing to have is silky hair, and you have to have Smartbond in the color to make it work,” he added.

‘Hair contouring’

The brand has also introduced the biggest trend in hair color this 2017: “hair contouring.” Collins held a demo for up and coming Filipino hairstylists and enable them to deliver more fashion forward yet natural-looking hairstyles via cut and color. He even shared his hair styling secrets for “the perfect Instagram photo.”

Just like make-up contouring, a popular technique used to achieve the ideal oval face shape, hair contouring also uses tailor-mixed color to enhance various face shapes.

“I learned this from my wife, who’s a make-up artist. I don’t know anything about make-up but she taught me about contouring, and what it does to someone’s face. So, I thought it’s the same in hair since everyone wants luscious, easy and effortless hair. The next step is how to paint a perfect color placement on the hair so that it works with the face shape,” Collins related.

According to Collins, the three most common face shapes for Filipinas are long, square, and heart.

For the long-shaped face, the goal is to open up the generally narrow surface thru the placement of darker shades at the top, and lighter shades in the front of the face. Meanwhile, for the square-shaped face, corners have to be softened thru the placement of darker shades in the corners, and lighter shades in the cheek-bone. And finally, for the heart-shaped face, the top has to be softened thru the placement of darker shades in the top, and lighter shade at the bottom.

According to the stylist, both hair cutting and coloring can effectively change someone’s face shape with purpose.

“A new hair style can change a person emotionally. You can completely alter who you are as a person,” Collins said.