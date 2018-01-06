‘Color Sensations’ take Singapore visitors on multi-sensorial journey

A dazzling array of colors that transform Singapore’s iconic cultural institutions and parks into a creative canvas with spectacular works of art usher the “Light to Night Festival” on January 19 to 28.

In its second edition, the festival expands from an anniversary celebration event by National Gallery Singapore in 2016 to become a precinct-wide arts festival spearheaded by the Gallery, together with four other precinct partners—The Art House, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall, Asian Civilisations Museum and The Esplanade. It is also one of the marquee events of Singapore Art Week.

Themed “Color Sensations,” the festival takes visitors on a captivating, multi-sensorial journey through the changing colors of the precinct from day to night with the various commissioned works.

Festival director Suenne Megan Tan said, “The Civic District is home to major cultural institutions in Singapore and prides itself as an arts and cultural hub right in the heart of the city. Light to Night Festival aims to extend this experience beyond the walls of these timeless monuments and into the public spaces for a multi-generational audience to gather and enjoy the art around them.”

Tan also said that public art is a focal point for the festival as it provides a refreshing way for the public to experience Singapore’s arts and cultural precinct, while igniting conversations that bring people closer together.

“We see this as a throwback to the Civic District’s rich heritage of being a common, shared space where people from all walks of life meet to interact and bond by the Singapore River. And today, we are taking this forward by creating a platform to celebrate the artistic and creative pulses of Singapore,” she said.

A festival for everyone

Attendees can look forward to an endless evening of fun and enjoyment with more than 30 programs in 10 days that have been specially put together by the Civic District precinct partners.

Right at the center of all the action is Art X Social, with the Padang turning into a sprawling picnic ground with more than 80 food and craft stalls, complementing the experience of watching the light installations and projections unfold across the Civic District.

With a wide variety of programs, from dramatized readings, music performances, poetry recitations and artist talks, there is something for everyone towelcome the brand new year.

Festivities start at 5 pm until midnight on weekends 8 pm to 10 pm on weekdays. The installations inside National Gallery Singapore follows the institution’s opening hours, except Friday and Saturday when it closes at midnight. Admission is free.