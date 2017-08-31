A color swatch anomaly: Yellow disguised as white

AS a former prosecutor, President Duterte said Ombudsman Morales is “slow to act on complaints against the ‘friendly’ but quick to decide against perceived ‘hostiles’.”

“It seems that the Office of the Ombudsman has mastered the art of selective justice.”

Selective and “dictated” justice, if I may add.

***

Duterte says CJ Sereno sitting on TRO vs implants. Duterte said that the high court should issue a decision instead of extending the TRO.

– For Duterte, her decision is not as fast as her high-powered and bullet-proof SUV.

***

Texas is suffering now and will definitely result in billions of dollars in losses. A US energy hub with $1.6 trillion in annual economic output, Texas accounts for nearly nine percent of America’s GDP, the second largest state economy after California—and larger than Canada or South Korea. Texas is oil country. It leads the nation in oil production, and would be one of the top oil-producing nations if it were its own country.

The POTUS should work double time to make “Texas Great Again” instead of building walls.

***

Sen. Richard Gordon urged Trillanes to produce evidence on his allegations on both relatives of President Duterte being involved in corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BoC). The Senate blue ribbon committee cannot open an investigation based on what he heard verbally from witnesses. As always, Trillanes will always want to divert any inquiry to point to the Duterte family in aid of media mileage.

***

When Kian died, the opposition quickly seized the opportunity to use Kian against PRRD. The goal was obvious,

they wanted to overthrow Duterte’s administration. When the video of Kian hit the news, biased media immediately jumped into the action. Their emotional presentation and reporting fanned the flames of anger. The oppositionist-opportunist organized protests they called “himagsikan.” And these are the same people who abhor impunity, violence and EJK.

***

AFP: Hapilon, Maute brothers still in Marawi. The government should charge them for overstaying and self-imposed “Hold Departure Order.”

***

LTFRB lifts Uber suspension.

LTO to start releasing driver’s licenses with 5-year validity. I got nervous when I misread it as “licenses will be released in 5 years.”

***

SM wants to buy into Goldilocks. SM told the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Tuesday, August 29, that it is in preliminary talks with Goldilocks Bakeshop for “a possible equity investment, joint venture, or other cooperation agreement.” It should be a sweet deal for the giant retailer—having their cake and eating it too beast mode.

***

Lacson and Faeldon will never stop breathing on each other’s neck. There’s little chance that the issue will “drug” and their friendship “cemented.”

***

News: Kennon Road closed due to Tropical Storm Jolina.

I have been saying time and again that Kennon should be completely closed for a three-year rehab while Marcos Highway and Naguilian are passable. This scenic road to the summer capital deserves widening, construction of an erosion-free drainage system and a massive pine tree replanting while work is being done. I even suggested knocking on the doors of Japan, South Korea or even China to source engineering expertise and soft loans to finance the project. It seems that these suggestions will be “zigzagging” before they reach the ears of concerned agencies.

***

There are now four bodies investigating Kian’s death. The probe by the Ombudsman would be the fourth into a case that has provoked public outrage. The Senate, the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation are also investigating the case. Of course, we know where the opposition will be aligned—the graft body which is their “kapamilya, kapuso and kapatid.”

***

A congressman said that Faeldon may be sued for planting evidence. If this is true, I would like to nominate him to head a national reforestation movement for “planting” competency.

***

CCT money in envelopes found in NPA camp, says President Duterte. A “Conditional Communist Transfer?”

***

Travel notes on my recent trip to Taipeh:

I was fortunate to join a three-day group tour and had the chance to roam around the city. The city maybe small but everything about it is huge but remarkably cheap to move around and enjoy the sights and sample its culinary delights.

The whole country’s population is roughly only 24 million and considered by the IMF as the fifth largest economy in Asia. One can cruise around Taipeh with much ease. Trains, buses and taxis abound and one thing I noticed is the traffic flow. It could be slow during peak hours but never stationary and is always moving. Traffic signage is tourist-friendly and strategically located. Free wi-fi is almost everywhere with speeds I have never experienced.

What I truly appreciate is the friendly character of its residents. You can ask any English-speaking civilian for direction and they will oblige to stop and take time to answer your questions—a rarity in Hong Kong or Japan. Taxi drivers are Uber-like, courteous, appropriately dressed and will always give the exact change. The time to shop is towards the afternoon where almost all side streets become night markets.

I have to mention the gastronomic delights they offer. Food is definitely cheaper than HongKong and Tokyo and their locations are easily accessible. I was lucky to be able to join a Fil-Chinese group from Manila who really went out of their way to assist us first-timers. A jolly and educated businessmen that will always worry about our comfort and needs.

This very friendly group took us to dining places where the best Taiwanese cuisine are located. The seafood market offered fresh (and I mean fresh) ocean produce cooked exquisitely the Taiwanese way. Also notable is that place Lao Pai Chang where one can sample majestically cooked pork knuckles. The long line is enough to convince you that the place is popular even with locals. The city, especially the Ximending area, is rich in culture and history. You can easily feel the pride of the Taiwanese in turning this former province of China to a strong democratic republic and the hard work imprinted to make this tiny island an economic giant.

Their tallest structure, Taipeh 101, is a befitting symbol of their tenacity and innovating spirit. Again, I believe it is always the people that makes the destiny of nations. They also speak Mandarin like mainland China but that is where the similarity ends.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.