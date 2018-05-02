Color trends and how they affect your mood

Aside from giving the room a burst of vibrancy, colors can impart more than just a visual feast to the space.

Unknown to most people, the room color can influence the moods as well as the thoughts of its inhabitants.

While choosing a favored color seems like a good idea in painting or decorating a room, it is important to recognize that through the psychology of color, colors have an effect on a certain room.

In the late 1660s, Isaac Newton discovered the composition and organization of the color spectrum. However, the psychology of color dates back to the ancient Egyptians who studied the effect of colors on their mood and used them to achieve holistic benefits.

Years later, modern psychology paved the way to the study of color, which can be incorporated in marketing, architectural design and more.

A prominent research in the field was Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung (1875 to 1961) who said, “Colors are the mother tongue of the subconscious.” His studies led him to develop art therapy in helping his patients recover from trauma and distress by expressing themselves through images and colors.

But in the case of choosing a color for a room, apartmenttherapy.com released their 2018 Home Report, which showed that according to Pinterest, bolder, deeper shades are the new trend in home color.

Top three color trends and their effects

The first color trend is a fiery red, which is up 217 percent in likes and saves in Pinterest. A fiery hue can raise a room’s energy level and can pump adrenaline because of its intensity. Red is a good choice in stirring up excitement. It is best used in the living room or dining as red draws people together and stimulates interaction. If used in an entryway, the color red will create a strong first impression.

Following red is a deep shade of dark blue. Up by 139 percent, the hue is a smart way to channel the depths of the ocean. Blue is considered as calming, relaxing and serene; it is best used in bedrooms and bathrooms. The strong and deep shade also denotes intelligence and creativity without compromising the serenity that the color blue offers in general.

The last bold shade, up by 209 percent is hunter green. Bringing in the vibe of nature, green is a combination of the refreshing quality of blue and the cheerfulness of yellow. Green is suited for almost any room in the house. It cools down the warm as well as busy atmosphere in the kitchen and also promotes comfort and intimacy in the family or living room.

Choosing color-wise

Remember that each color possesses a psychological value. Consider how certain colors affect emotion—from tranquility to rage. To create serenity and harmony in a room, choose the main as well as accenting colors wisely.

Be careful in choosing large amounts of colors because their effect might turn out to be the opposite of what it stands for.

Limit the number of colors in a room to no more than three or four. Having too many colors in a room can make it look busy or cluttered.

Paint is an inexpensive and quick way of transforming a room to achieve its desired aesthetics and psychological effect.

SAFIYA CHIONE T. DELIGERO