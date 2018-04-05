COLOR YOUR WORLD

Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo presents the new and improved Sofia Rainbow, which is an updated version of the iconic bestseller of the Florentine Maison, the Sofia bag. It perfectly combines iconic brand elements and a modern, feminine attitude and is available in two sizes in a range of sophisticated colors, including Bonbon, Rhododendron, Pale Blue, Opal, Lilac and Jasmine.

Salvatore Ferragamo is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Makati, Newport Mall and Solaire Resort & Casino.