COLOR YOUR WORLD

Swarovski

The sweetness of youth and young love is brought to the forefront with Swarovski’s Spring-Summer 2018 Crystal Rainbow Collection. Celebrating the brand’s most distinctive attributes, the new collection elevates modern glamour and multifaceted femininity.

For this season, Creative Director Nathalie Colin has taken the theme of “Rainbow Paradise” as her starting point and explores the range of emotions through the rich, romantic hues created by precious stones ­— from soft, delicate pastels to vivid and uplifting bright shades. “Each and every collection starts with a blank page and this season it is beautifully turned into a brilliant rainbow of colors. Vibrant, luminous, surprising, daring… color is a strong creative trigger for Swarovski. It is deeply rooted in our DNA and reflects notably in our extraordinary range of exclusive shades,” explains Colin.

Characterized by strong crystal appeal, bold silhouettes and impeccable craftsmanship, the Creative Director’s Collection features an eye-catching level of intricacy including stunning stone setting, origami shaped flowers and multi-colored 3D orchids. Complementing the Creative Director’s Collection, Swarovski continues to further inspire with its easy-to-wear pieces that dial up a woman’s everyday look. Jewels are dainty and sophisticated, and instead of drawing attention away from the woman, they enhance her beauty.

Cleverly editing trends, these pieces also reflect the seasonal inspiration in a way women can easily curate to express their style­ — be it daring, timeless, romantic or fashion-forward.

Swarovski is available in Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Alabang Town Center and Rustan’s Ayala Cebu. Swarovski is also available through boutiques located at Newport Mall, Robinson’s Magnolia, TriNoma Mall and The Podium Mall.