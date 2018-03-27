ColorManila conquers Laoag

ColorManila, the country’s number one fun-run organizer, conquered Laoag’s Sand Dunes in Ilocos Norte, with its sold out CM Paradise Run, which took place last weekend.

The event was held in cooperation with Ilocos Norte’s 1st District Senior Board Member Ria Fariñas, who is a known fitness buff.

Prior to the sold-out event, Fariñas was quoted as saying, “Thrilled that this is finally happening in Ilocos. Mark your calendars and start training with your family and friends for Colormanila’s Paradise Run at the Laoag Sand Dunes.”

ColorManila VP Justine Cordero says, “This is the first time that we brought ColorManila to Laoag, and we are very happy that this has become successful, we are also thankful to our local government unit partners. We are looking forward to doing more events here in Laoag.”

The CM Paradise Run – Laoag leg, gave the runners an early feel of a summer escape to the beach or to paradise, with the various color stations adorned with palm trees, hammocks and garlands, which only served as a perfect backdrop to their selfies with friends and family.

After the race, thousands of runners got to experience the freshest and newest mixes of the DJ’s at ColorManila’s trade mark CM Color Festival, where color powder was thrown in the air as the participants danced and grooved to the music of DJ’s on stage.

Lawyer Karen Jimeno was one of those seen enjoying the run, and also on stage during the CM Color Festival.

ColorManila’s next Paradise Run will be held in Laguna on April 8, 2018, which will be held at Greenfield, its official venue partner.

ColorManila will also have its CM Glitter Run in Dagupan, co-presented by CSI Mall on April 8. Dagupan is also one of ColorManila’s biggest markets, with one of its events having a sold-out event with 3,000 runners previously.

Registration is still ongoing for both the CM Paradise Run – Laguna leg and the CM Glitter Run Dagupan. For details, visit www.colormanila.com.