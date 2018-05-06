ColorManila has grown over the years

ColorManila, a company that has brightened up the running scene in the Philippines, and is also currently the biggest fun-run organizer in the country, has continuously innovated its brand to cater to its tens of thousands of followers.

ColorManila, which was established over six years ago by Julius “Jay” Em and Justine Cordero, is known for setting up various events in different parts of the country, with its various franchises such as CM Challenge Run, CM Blacklight Run, CM Paradise Run, CM Glitter Run, among others.

The company has long envisioned being the dominant player in the running circuit in the Philippines, and today, you will find their events from Ilocos Sur on the northern part of the country, to Davao, down south in Mindanao. With some events taking place simultaneously, such as the CM Glitter Run Dagupan, and the CM Paradise Run Laguna, last April 8, 2018. This year alone, ColorManila has lined-up over 20 events for its loyal followers.

ColorManila VP Justine Cordero says, “We’re proud to say that ColorManila started as a passion project, which grew into a company. Throughout the years, we have seen runners who have been with us from our inception. We’ve seen participants spend their life events with us, such as proposals, birthdays and anniversaries. And this has made the ColorManila journey more exciting and worthwhile for us, and our team.”

In fact, ColorManila has had an estimated 170,000 runners who have joined their various events since they started, with the biggest, being their annual run, held every first Sunday of the year.

The most recent one, ColorManila Run 6 (CMR6), also known as CM Paradise Run, which was held at MOA Event Grounds, had over 11,000 runners, including celebrities who participated, such as actor, host and vlogger, Xian Lim, Sam YG, Dingdong Dantes, Ico Ejercito, Kuya Kim Atienza, among others.

While its ColorManila Run 5 (CMR5) event in 2017, which had 12,000 runners, and was featured in the news in 13 countries, landing in front-page news even, was cited as Finalist for Best Integrated Sports Marketing Campaign, and saw itself shortlisted alongside F1 and WTA, at the prestigious Asia Sports Industry Awards 2017. It also bagged silver in the Best Mass Participation category, at Asia Sports Industry Awards (SPIA), in 2016.

But what makes ColorManila run unique is the experience. If you get to observe the participants, you would see that they are usually a bunch of friends, or an entire family enjoying themselves, taking photos in the various color stations, all throughout the race.

ColorManila VP Justine Cordero says, “When you go through the race route, we don’t want you hurrying up and just aiming for the finish line. It’s not about that. You have to enjoy the journey, and enjoy each color station…you can roll in the streets and take photos with your friends. Because these memories are going to last forever.”

After six years of existence, the brand has also managed to stay current, by innovating from time-to-time. The CM Paradise Run concept for example, introduced early this year, was a new edition to their list of franchises. The concept involves giving the runners a feel of hitting the beach, with hammocks and palm trees, included in the race route as backdrop.

The upcoming CM Challenge Manila at McKinley West, Taguig City, on June 3, 2018, will also introduce 20 new obstacles in its race route, thus, adding a twist to its previous CM Challenge Run events. It also prepares, and gives runners a bit of a preview, of what a Tough Mudder experience can be like.

What seems to be the appeal of the brand thus far, is that, thru constant innovation, it continues to offer a wide array of races and themes that its participants and followers can enjoy. And if you’re a runner who started from 3K, moved up to 5K and 10K, you’d eventually be ready for more challenges and obstacles. And ColorManila has unwittingly thought of that, and has grown with its runners and followers, all these years.

And for those who are willing to step up their game and experience true challenge, Proactive Sports, the same group behind ColorManila, will be bringing Tough Mudder for the first time in the Philippines on July 21-22, 2018, at Portofino Amore, in Alabang.

The author may be reached at char_cruz@yahoo.com.