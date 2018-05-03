COLORS OF KAHLO

Stradivarius

Stradivarius launches a new capsule collection inspired by the renowned Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo. Coinciding with her 110th birthday, the collection introduces three different t-shirt designs that take inspiration from her colorful works and boasts her signature flower motifs. These embody the powerful and positive messages that had filled her life.

Stradivarius is located at Glorietta 2, SM Aura Premier, Megamall and Shangri-La Mall East Wing.