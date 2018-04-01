Colorum PUVs, Dimple Star and dead franchises

DUTERTE is on the warpath against colorum PUVs and his campaign is timely. This is peak passenger season and the safety of commuters is primordial. In the land transport system, a colorum PUV is the equivalent of a sin so evil that it is beyond words. A colorum vehicle has no right to be on the road, period.

And only a criminal mind would dare run colorum vehicles in this day and age. The campaign to weed out public utility vehicles without government franchises in the busy urban areas across the country was supposed to be a “mission accomplished” when the last century came to a close. The “weeding out” process to cull colorums off the road has been a campaign for at least three decades.

A colorum PUV is purely a criminal act because a colorum is a private vehicle carrying passengers with zero permits, zero responsibility, and zero accountability. The driver, likewise, is outside of the system that guarantees PUV drivers have the proper licenses, proper training, and clearances from the drug enforcement authorities.

Many do not know that the TESDA even vests skill levels on PUV drivers, and these are granted after real exams on driving skills and knowledge of the rules of the road.

One of the most regulated sectors of the country’s economy is the land transport, and CPCs granted have to be used and renewed with regularity. There are close to a dozen agencies involved in the regulation of the land transport sector. A colorum PUV is really an assault on the regularity system and it has no reason to exist.

There are exceptions, of course. In far-flung areas where roads are bad and PUV operators are not guaranteed a profit margin, regulations cannot be enforced. These are the so-called “missionary routes,” which cannot attract even the most socially conscious business people. But growth in tourism, which transformed even the remotest places into coveted tourist spots, has reduced the number of land transport routes that still fall under the “missionary category.”

What about the Dimple Star, whose franchises had been canceled upon the orders of President Duterte? Is it a colorum operator? The cessation of the Dimple Star operations due to an accident that killed 19 people, has led people to conflate Dimple Star with colorum operations.

Dimple Star, during its life on the road, was not a colorum operator. It ran buses with PUV franchises. It so happened that one of its buses figured in a tragic accident, and DU30 ordered the cancellation of its franchises.

So, what separated the Dimple Star from the major operators in the urban areas during the time it was in operations? Dig deep and you will be amazed with what you will find.

The Napat family, owner of Dimple Star, was unlike most of the families involved in big-time land transport operation that have been in the business for at least 50 years. It was a first-generation operation that started very small. The family, according to land transport industry sources, started with a few tow trucks at the SLEX, leading to the discovery of routes barely served—from Manila to the Mindoro provinces, for example—which needed, among other things, a RORO passage.

So, Dimple Star started the routes barely taken, the middle distance routes between Metro Manila and the island-provinces like the Mindoros. But because of the limitations of the routes served, the Dimple Star operations would not push the Napat family into the league of the big-time operators plying the major commuters routes. The Napat family would never be “oligarchs” or “billionaires.” With the cancellation order, the family would probably return to its roots—as a tow-truck operator.

The other main issue that is current in the land transport sector, and which DU30 should confront head-on, is the judicial overreach that leads to resurrecting the bus franchises that had been declared dead almost three decades ago. The wealthy and well-connected transport operators do it routinely and shamelessly and the two-step formula is simple: first, get well-connected lawyers; second, go to a corrupt judge, who will give life to long-dead bus franchises.

The judicial overreach mocks and taunts the integrity of the emergency and crisis programs being done by the DU30 administration to ease the metropolitan traffic crisis. How can you unleash 500 new buses between Metro Manila and the provinces (buses that will touch EDSA) without upending the emergency traffic programs of the DU30 administration? Bus franchises have the shelf life of NFA rice. Once it is unused and once the legal life had expired, it is gone for good.

Look into this, Mr. President, and do what is necessary to the shameless and illegal revival of long-dead bus franchises. The nightmarish scenario painted by JICA on the economic toll of unsolved traffic jams in Metro Manila is enough reason to take action against the unnecessary and illegal “resurrections” of long-dead bus franchises.