Columbian Dyip parades new import Fields

Columbian Dyip will parade a new import in the person of Euro League veteran John Bailey Fields 3rd, as it goes up against Alaska at 4:30 p.m. today in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

In the 7 p.m. game, Meralco guns for a second win as it takes on Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

Coach Ricky Dandan said Fields is a replacement for CJ Aiken. Columbian Dyip is currently holding a 2-1 win-loss record.

While Aiken is not performing poorly with an average of 19.3 points, 16.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.3 blocks in three games, Dandan explained that they need an all-around reinforcement who can defend the post against taller imports like Reggie Johnson of Rain or Shine and Arinze Onuaku of Meralco.

“CJ Aiken and John Fields have the same motor, but CJ lacks an inside game offensively. CJ does a good job of helping defensively but has difficulty guarding strong post players. John has an inside game on both ends of the floor,” said Dandan.

Dandan is hopeful that Fields’ debut would be marked by a win.

“Our game will again be tested against Alaska. We hope to sustain the pace that we need to stay close with them and have a chance to win,” added Dandan, who’s also counting on Rashawn McCarthy, Jerramy King and Carlo Lastimosa.

With a 1-1 win-loss record, Alaska eyes another win after beating Blackwater 93-74 last Sunday.

Meralco, meanwhile, is determined to bounce back after losing to GlobalPort, 85-86, also last Sunday.

The Bolts fortified by 2016 Best Import Arinze Onuaku, hold a 1-1 win-loss record.

The Road Warriors, still winless in two games, are expected to go all out to notch their first win in the conference.

Import Arnett Moultrie, a former Philadelphia 76ers who replaced Adrian Forbes, debuted with 24 points and 17 rebounds in a close 97-98 loss to Rain or Shine last Wednesday.