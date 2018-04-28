Columbian Dyip roars past NLEX for 2nd win

Columbian Dyip routed Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), 123-103, for its second win in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

Columbian Dyip controlled the entire game using airtight defense from start to finish en route to an improve win-loss record of 2-1.

Import CJ Aiken tallied 28 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while Reden Celda and Jeramy King contributed 26 and 23 points, respectively. Eric Camson finished with 13 points while Rashawan McCarthy had 13 points and 12 assists for Columbian.

“I couldn’t ask for more about the team’s effort defensively,” said Columbian Dyip coach Ricky Dandan. “I’m pleased with the way we play defense.”

Import Adrian Forbes led NLEX with 26 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks but his effort was not enough to save the Road Warriors from losing their first game.

The Scores:

COLUMBIAN 123 – Aiken 28, Celda 26, King 23, Camson 13, McCarthy 13, Corpuz 6, Escoto 5, Khobuntin 4, Sara 3, Tubid 2, Lastimosa 0, Cabrera 0.

NLEX 103 – Forbes 26, Quiñahan 20, Fonacier 12, Baguio 11, Tiongson 10, Ravena 9, Soyud 8, Taulava 5, Miranda 2, Buenafe 0, Rios 0, Monfort 0, Ighalo 0.