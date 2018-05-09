Columbian Dyip speeds past Rain or Shine

Columbian Dyip bounced back from last week’s setback by outplaying erstwhile unbeaten Rain or Shine, 104-96, on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Down early in the second half , 61-67, the Dyip managed to crawl out of a hole through the scoring prowess of John Bailey Fields 3rd in the third frame. Combo guard Rashawn McCarthy delivered the finishing touches in the last canto en route to the Dyip’s improved win-loss record of 3-2.

“That’s the way to bounce back from that really bad loss,” said Columbian Dyip coach Ricky Dandan, referring to their 103-134 defeat to Alaska last week. “We just did not show up against Alaska but we learned. And this is the result that we got.”

Fields finished with 34 points plus 11 rebounds while McCarthy had nine of his 23 points in the last quarter also for Columbian Dyip.

“It is not only John (Fields) but the whole front line as well. You know that we have a short front line. We just have a great job of containing (Reggie) Johnson,” said Dandan, who drew 13 points and 10 rebounds from former Rain or Shine player Jerramy King.

Import Reggie Johnson notched 30 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Elasto Painters whose win-loss record fell to 3-1 making undefeated TNT KaTropa the solo leader with a 3-0 win-loss record.

Scores:

COLUMBIAN 104 – Fields 34, McCarthy 23, King 13, Cahilig 8, Lastimosa 7, Celda 7, Tubid 4, Cabrera 3, Sara 2, Corpuz 2, Camson 1, Escoto 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 96 – Johnson 30, Daquioag 17, Almazan 16, Tiu 9, Belga 7, Norwood 6, Yap 4, Ahanmisi 3, Torres 3, Nambatac 1, Washington 0.

Quarterscores: 31-28, 58-53, 82-80, 104-96.