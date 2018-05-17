COME TOGETHER

Commune

From the Lion City of Asia, Singapore, comes Commune, the premier furniture and lifestyle brand that finds its new home in Manila at Shangri-La Plaza. The furniture brand aims to lend its expertise, helping homemakers to learn the art of transforming a house into a home. And with its wide array of diverse pieces, you can now easily do so.

There is truly no place like home. Which is why it’s important we choose furniture that not only creates a relaxing ambience, but matches our styles and personalities as well. We should not only seek quality, durable pieces that can hold up against everyday wear and tear, but which can inspire us every day.

Commune was established in 2011 and is renowned for its artisanal wooden furniture and home decor, which come in an array of appealing styles. Its designs combine form and function and exude a timeless appeal. These are perfect for large homes or even condo spaces as the compact furniture seamlessly blend with the home environment.

Helping you to bring in a touch of nature and warmth into your abode, Commune’s furniture is made from sustainably and ethically sourced American wood, ensuring durability, and comes in designs inspired by international trends and ideas such as mid-century modern, modern Scandinavian, modern retro, industrial and many others. Delighting its clients, Commune introduces one to two new collections every year.

“We believe our furniture represents the changing tastes of younger generations and wish to introduce a home-making lifestyle that is ethical and sustainable, yet trendy and chic,” said Gan Shee Wen, sales and marketing director of Commune.

Commune is located at Level 6, East Wing, Shangri-La Plaza Mall. For more information, visit @communehomeph on Facebook and @communehome_official on Instagram. The official website is www.thecommunelife.com.