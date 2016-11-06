Comedic duo trolls US presidential campaign

LOS ANGELES: One day in mid-March, Fox News ran a story about a pair of Donald Trump supporters sporting Nazi-style armbands emblazoned with their candidate’s last initial.

“Armbands are a fairly new phenomenon in American presidential politics. And so is Donald Trump,” the station’s reporter commented darkly, noting that the property tycoon’s supporters were “fed up and cynical and angry.”

It would have been a nice scoop, except that it emerged that the pair were actually Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, otherwise known as New York guerilla comedy duo The Good Liars.

For months, they have been touring the country pranking not just news reporters but candidates on both sides of the aisle and their entourages for “Undecided: The Movie,” which is now available on Netflix.

Half “Borat” and half “Veep,” the 85-minute mockumentary opens at a gun range in Iowa with Republican primary candidate Rick Santorum and goes through to the Grand Old Party’s national convention in Cleveland.

Stiefler and Selvig get up close and personal with Trump, booing the candidate for being “boring” before getting kicked out of his rally.

Perhaps the most brazen stunt of all comes near the end of the movie when they traveled to California in May, stripping off their shirts near the front of a Hillary Clinton rally as she addresses the crowd.

Unfazed, she defies the wishes of police and Secret Service personnel, taking a selfie with the duo and insisting they can remain shirtless as long as they don’t take anything else off.

“It was actually pretty funny, probably like her most human moment, at least in months,” Selvig told AFP.

Election Day is almost here, but the pair, who are hoping for a Clinton victory, don’t plan to retire any time soon.

Both Stiefler and Selvig, who would often arrive in character at rallies hours before they were due to start, say meeting campaigners gave them hope for humanity, particularly in the United States.

“It was kind of a positive feeling I got traveling the country and talking to all these people,” said Selvig.

