Comelec: All systems go for village, youth council polls

IT’S all systems go for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on Monday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Sunday, as it hoped that the polls would be peaceful and orderly.

“Interestingly, the overall level of peace and order situation is really good because the number of election-related violence is not increasing. We hope it continues that way,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said in a press briefing.

Jimenez said the Comelec Command Center has received only a little over 20 confirmed election-related violent incidents (ERVIs).

He said the same was true on the number of requests for areas to be placed under Comelec control although he refused to identify the “red flag areas,” saying that they were still subject to ongoing evaluations.

“I can’t name the places that are being requested to be placed under Comelec control. I don’t want to destabilize the place anymore than necessary. But as soon as it is confirmed, we will let you know,” Jimenez further said.

Jimenez said polling centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

Jimenez urged the public call the Comelec hotlines or 8888, the government hotline for concerns and irregularities in the conduct of the elections.

The Comelec landlines are 5599679, 5599752, 5599944, 5599947 and 5594948. Cellular phone numbers are: 09954635269, 09954637650, 09294607649 and 09294607650.

“Call the hotlines while there is time. We have no online precinct finder. The primary means to locate your precincts is through out hotlines,” he added. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL