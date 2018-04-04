Comelec asked to produce audit, transmission logs in joint congressional committee probe

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) must produce the audit and transmission logs when it faces the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Automated Election System (JCOCAES) next week, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said on Wednesday.

Sotto issued the statement to make sure that officials of the poll body would be able to present the needed documents during the hearing.

The Senate majority leader said the JCOCAES, headed by Sen. Francis Escudero, has scheduled its second meeting on automated election system concerns on April 10, Tuesday, and would ask the panel to also tackle the alleged electoral fraud in the 2016 presidential election.

“I would request the chairman to write Comelec and Smartmatic to submit the secure logs that I have mentioned in my privilege speech,” Sotto told reporters in an interview.

Sotto in that speech delivered on March 6 revealed alleged irregularities in the 2016 polls that supposedly altered the results of the national elections.

Among the allegation raised by Sotto was the supposed early transmission of votes to the server that happened on May 8, 2016.

According to Sotto, the transmission activities should happen after the Board of Canvassers convened at 3 p.m. of May 9, 2016.

“If Comelec says that the logs are missing, we’ll not accept such answer,” he added.

Sotto expressed concern that the Comelec may not be able to present the logs after learning about the missing audit logs discovered at the start of the recount for the votes.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), ordered the recount, which began on Monday at the gymnasium on the 5th Floor of the SC-Court of Appeals (CA) Building in Padre Faura, Manila.

Former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos, who filed an electoral protest against Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo, said apart from the missing audit logs, they also found that ballots from four precincts in Bato, Camarines Sur, were wet.

Sotto said that apart from the JCOCAES meeting, the Senate committee on electoral reforms and people’s participation would also conduct an inquiry into the alleged 2016 poll fraud. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA