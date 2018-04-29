Comelec assures pay for election workers

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has assured poll workers who will render service in the 2018 barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections that they will be fully compensated under a new law, which renders election services non-compulsory for public school teachers.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez over the weekend said the honoraria of workers would be paid in full after their election duties either in cash or through the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) cash card as advised by the Comelec’s Finance Services department.

Under Republic Act (RA) 10756 or the Election Service Reform Act, the following poll workers are entitled to the corresponding honoraria: Chairmen of Electoral Boards, P6,000; Members of Electoral Boards, P5,000; Department of Education Supervisor Official (DESO), P4,000; and Support Staff, P 2,000.

Additionally, they are entitled to a travel allowance of P1,000 each.

Pursuant to Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Ruling No. 003-08 dated April 14, 2018, honoraria and travel allowances are subject to 5 perecent withholding tax.

RA 10756, enacted into law in April 2016, renders election services non-compulsory for public school teachers starting with the barangay and SK elections and succeeding elections.

It allows the Comelec to tap private school teachers, national government employees (excluding military officers), members of Comelec-accredited citizens’ arms and any voter with integrity and competence and without political affiliations as election officers.

The Comelec was supposed to implement the law in the 2016 village and SK elections but, because of their postponements, the law will be implemented in the coming May 14 polls.

Qualified to vote for the SK polls are duly registered Filipino citizens who are at least 15 but not more than 30 years of age on the day of the elections; a resident in the barangay for at least six months on election day; and not otherwise disqualified by law.

For the barangay elections, one should be at least 18 years of age on or before the day of the elections; must be a resident of the Philippines for at least one year and living in the barangay where he/she intends to vote, for at least six months immediately preceding the elections; and not otherwise disqualified by law.

A voter may vote two times if he or she is qualified to vote in the village and SK elections.