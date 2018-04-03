Comelec, blockchain, etc.

MAY 2019 is 13 months away and the Commission on Elections is in a quandary about so many issues awaiting decisions and actions to assuage fears of a no-el scenario, or even a failure of elections. Of the remaining four commissioners, there is no one who has run an automated election. The last head of the steering committee recently retired and Comelec has not even operated on a buddy system protocol so there is always an understudy in every election cycle. Commissioners Christian Lim and Arthur Lim have retired. And of course, Comelec chairman Andres Bautista resigned.

Commissioner Sheriff Abbas was “nominated” to be chairman but has not been appointed. Abbas has never assumed the position knowing fully well that if he did and the Commission on Appointments does not give its consent, he will forfeit his retirement benefits. Consequently, Commissioner Al Parreño is now the Comelec Acting Chairman. And sadly, he has not been moving. It should also be noted that all the incumbents were appointed by the previous dispensation. Who among the four can lead the election management body in 2019 where unresolved and unexplained issues remain in relation to 2016? The sideshow of these issues is the ongoing protest at the vice-presidential level which finally started rolling yesterday.

With issues pending against Smartmatic despite a contract signed by Comelec (option to purchase hardware and software) for it to be the technology provider for 2019 and the recent speeches made by Senate Majority Leader Tito Sotto, the prospect of the technology provider being replaced is a ticking clock that’s about to reach the danger zone.

The other side of that ticking clock is a decision to be made so that the existing safety measures under RA 9369 are strictly enforced plus controls in the system and procedures implemented in the roll-out. Technical “glitches” or outward manipulation or extra servers should not occur. Tracers as proof of delivery of votes for one contender should not be allowed, nor a totally unknown and unheard of party list, seemingly not campaigning, winning big.

Disunity seems to be the norm these days at Comelec. This is not only observed in the enbanc but also among rank and file. The supposed machinations of former Chairman Bautista left a fissure inside Comelec which needs to be urgently addressed and fixed, or it will implode to the detriment of a crucial midterm.

Then it seems Comelec might be evicted from the Palacio del Gobernador. In December 2017, the Intramuros Administration served Comelec a notice that it will stop leasing the office space that the poll body currently occupies. Unless an extension is granted, Comelec will have to look for new office space. Interesting to see whatever happened to the so-called permanent house for Comelec announced publicly and heralded as one of the legacies of Chairman Sixto Brillantes.

Would the move to another building be included in the timelines of Comelec for the 2019 and 2022 elections?

The problem is not just finding a space but more of ensuring the integrity of the documents, files and other records during the transfer. The new office has to meet the needs of a modern and professional Comelec beyond 2022.

The plebiscite to amend and/or revise the 1987 Constitution is proposed to be conducted simultaneously with the May 2019 mid-term elections. The Comelec chairman and the commissioners need to prepare the agency for that. The preparations should not only be adequate, clear provisions must be laid down to ensure an orderly conduct and transition. There must be coordination between Comelec and both houses of Congress.

So many things to settle and so many issues to rest and time is running out. Still some advocates are holding the wall to prevent Smartmatic from again ruining Philippine elections for the fourth election cycle. The problem is that whatever technology will replace Smartmatic needs to be tested and used in an actual election and the only election happening before 2019 is the barangay elections which will be manual. So, any change would probably occur only by 2022 or 2025 at the earliest. But blockchain can be used to “enable remote and instantaneous voting, votes are tamper proof from registration to count and the voting process is fully transparent and end-to-end verifiable.”

Imagine if we deploy blockchain in our election system. A blockchain “is a continuously growing list of records, called blocks, which are linked and secured using cryptography.” Each block typically contains a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a time stamp and transaction data. By design, a blockchain is inherently resistant to modification of the data. It is “an open distributed ledger that can record transactions between two parties efficiently and in a verifiable and permanent way”. For use as a distributed ledger, a blockchain is typically managed by peer-to-peer network collectively adhering to a protocol for validating new blocks. Once recorded, the data in any given block cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks, which requires collusion of the network majority.”

Comelec does not need a pool of lawyers. It needs ICT experts who understand technology, disruptions and innovations. Who know a red flag when they see one. Who understand GIGO because of voter files that need to be cleaned and made stable and not leaked for election operations. They need people who can make sense of big data and do analytics; after all, with three election cycles automated, we are still so bad at doing correlational studies of variables and results. Get that fixed and we will have a better grasp of data, targeting, effective use of quad media, and the battle will be defined by strategies and tactics that can drill data to the core. Modeling cannot even be performed in campaigns in the country because data is so bad. That’s why candidates are preyed upon by syndicates. It has been said, time and time again, “the people who cast the votes don’t decide an election, the people who count the votes do.”