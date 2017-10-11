Comelec Chairman Bautista resigns

COMMISSION on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista has resigned although he would be staying until yearend.

Bautista himself made the announcement in a post on his twitter account @ChairAndyBau on Wednesday.

”It is with deep sadness that I am informing you about my decision to resign as Chair of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) by the end of the year,” said Bautista in a signed letter addressed to “My Comelec family” dated today.

”After much prayer and discernment. I believe that this is the right time to step down given the postponement of the Barangay and SK elections,” said Bautista, referring to President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval of a law moving the village and Sangguniang Kabataan or youth polls from October 23, 2017 to May 14, 2018.

Bautista said that his decision was “not easy” but that “my family, especially my children need me now more than ever.”|

Bautista’s resignation comes amid allegations of hidden wealth by his estranged wife Patricia.

This became the basis of an impeachment complaint against Bautista that the committee on justice of the House of Representatives dismissed on September 20.

Below is the full text of Bautista’s letter: