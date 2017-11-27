Comelec Chief Abas appointment considered ‘good news’

PARISH Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said the appointment of Commissioner Sheriff Abas as Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman was “good news.”

“It is good news, I wish him the best in his stewardship of the Comelec,” said Rene Sarmiento, PPCRV chairman.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Abas from Mindanao to replace Andres Bautista who resigned amid allegations of ill-gotten wealth. Bautista whose resignation would have been effective on December 31 was forced to quit early after his impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Abbas’s appointment was released by the Palace on Friday and his term would expire on February 2, 2022.

Sarmiento also said that Abas’s Muslim roots made him sensitive to peace challenges in Mindanao.

“He will give the Comelec a kind of sensitivity and energy needed for the introduction of electoral reforms for the marginalized and vulnerable,” Sarmiento said . ASHLEY JOSE