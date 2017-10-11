Comelec Chief Bautista impeached

THE HOUSE of Representatives impeached Commission on Elections Chairman Juan Andres Bautista on Wednesday.

The House, in plenary session, voted 137-75 to overturn a report by the justice committee which initially dismissed the impeachment complaint against Bautista stemming from allegations by his estranged wife, Patricia, that he acquired close to P1 billion in illegal wealth. Two lawmakers abstained.

With the House vote, the case will then be sent to the Senate, which will sit as an impeachment court, for the trial.

Bautista announced his resignation earlier on Wednesday effective the end of the year.

He cited family reasons for his resignation.