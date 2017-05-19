Comelec chief’s wealth grows to P176M

Among heads of constitutional bodies, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista is the wealthiest, having declared a net worth of P176.3 million in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Wort (SALN) in 2016.

This wealth grew by P6 million or a 3.5 percent rise, from P170.3 million as of December 31, 2015.

The increase stemmed from the hike in the acquisition costs of his three residential condominium units acquired in 2010 and two residential condo units acquired in 2012 and 2013.

Bautista reported assets totaling P241.8 million and liabilities of P65.5 million.

The second richest is Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales who reported a net worth of P54.13 million. She had no liabilities.

Following Morales is Commission on Audit Chairman Michael Aguinaldo who declared a net worth of P51.07 million, up from his P46.41 million wealth in 2015.

Aguinaldo reported assets of P53.3 million and liabilities totaling P2.27 million.

Civil Service Commission Chairperson Alicia Bala reported a P21.86-million net worth while Commission on Human Rights chairman Jose Luis Martin Gascon reported a net worth of P6.079 million, assets totaling P7.2 million and liabilities of P1.1 million.