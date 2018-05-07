COMELEC confirms vote-buying in Isabela

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela: The Commission on Election (COMELEC) office here has confirmed reports of vote-buying by several candidates for the Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections. City election officer Epigenia Marquez said they are receiving reports of vote-buying ranging from P250 to P1,500 by candidates running for barangay chairman and barangay kagawad (councilman) posts. But Marquez clarified that these are merely reports that would need further validation and evidence as basis for filing cases against any suspected individual involved in vote-buying. She also said there are reports reaching their office on improper disposition of campaign materials by candidates and their supporters. “We are urging citizens to take pictures of candidates and their supporters found doing illegal election-related activities so we have enough evidence against them,” Marquez added.