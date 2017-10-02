Comelec gun ban starts

THE the 30-day election period in connection with the October 23 barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections started Sunday and with it the enforcement of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ban on firearms.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said that at the start of the election period at 12:01 a.m. of Sunday, October 1, checkpoints were established nationwide to effectively implement the gun ban.

Jimenez also reminded candidates for the twin polls that the period for the filing of certificates of candidacy will run from October 5 to 11 while the campaign period will be from October 12 to 21.

This even as the Senate and the House of Representatives have already approved on third and final reading the bill moving the twin polls to May 20, 2018.

The bill must be signed by President Duterte for the twin polls to be officially postponed.

The ban covers carrying or transporting of firearms or other deadly weapons and the employment of security personnel or bodyguards.

The Comelec said additional checkpoints, including those coming from other Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines commands outside the city or municipality, will be established in coordination with the election officer having jurisdiction over the local government unit.

The twin polls were originally scheduled in October 2016 but were postponed to October 23 this year. The last barangay and SK elections were held in October 2013.

The transport and delivery of firearms and/or its parts, ammunition and/or its components, and explosives and/or its components are also prohibited.

