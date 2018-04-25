Comelec has 5 days to comment on Gomez’s petition

THE Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to comment on the petition filed by San Juan City Mayor Guia Gomez seeking to stop the holding of a poll recall.

The petition for an election recall was filed by former vice mayor Francis Zamora.

The high court issued the order at the end of its summer session in Baguio City on Tuesday.

Theodore Te, court spokesman, said the magistrates gave Comelec and private respondents Sophia Patricia Gil, Raymond Alzona and Jun Paul Aquino five days to submit their comments on Gomez’s petition.

In her 52-page petition for certiorari, Gomez said the Comelec en banc erred when it approved the recall petition despite a lack of quorum.

Those who voted in favor of the recall petition were Commissioners Al Parreño and Louie Guia. Commissioner Rowena Guanzon dissented while Commissioner Shariff Abbas took no part.

Gomez said at least four commissioners should have voted for the holding of a poll recall.

She also claimed that the list of signatories in the recall petition was defective.