Comelec junks Bulacan mayor’s appeal vs recall

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc has denied for lack of merit a motion for reconsideration of Mayor Celestino Marquez of Pandi, Bulacan. questioning the certification of sufficiency of the petition for recall filed against him.

Pandi Municipal Acting Election Officer Edna Gener said the 12-page resolution of Comelec en banc dated March 28, 2018 sustains the recall petition filed by Arnold Lagdameo, of Barangay Poblacion in Pandi on October 26, 2017, for loss of confidence in Marquez’s leadership.

The petition cited, among others, the rise of unsolved heinous crimes that resulted in the death of several persons and the loss of personal property through robbery and theft that the local government allegedly failed to address.

In November last year, the Comelec approved a recommendation of the Office of the Deputy Executive Director for Operations to certify the sufficiency of the recall petition against Marquez after it was found to be sufficient in form and the petitioner satisfactorily met the required percentage of signatures.

A total of 19,214 signatures of petitioners from a 55,097 voting population was acquired by Lagdameo which is 34.8 percent from the 20 percent required to move forward the petition to recall.

Gener said the schedule of verification of the authenticity of signatures on the petition was set to April 23-28.