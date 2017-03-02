Comelec junks Lim poll protest vs Estrada

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has dismissed former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim’s petition to nullify the proclamation of Mayor Joseph Estrada.

In a 14-page resolution, the Comelec’s first division said that Lim’s petition to disqualify Estrada was filed beyond the allotted time to protest election results.

Under Section 3, Rule 25 of Comelec Resolution No. 9523, a candidate can file petitions for disqualification any day after the last day for filing of certificates of candidacy but not later than the date of proclamation. Lim filed his petition on May 18, 2016, eight days after the winners have been proclaimed.

“When a petition for disqualification is filed before the proclamation of winners there are still candidates to disqualify. After the proclamation of winners, the parties are technically no longer candidates because the winners are already formally determined,” the commission said.

It added that Lim failed to provide evidence to prove his claim of poll frud.

Lim claimed that before the elections, the city government distributed around 7,000 tablet computers to public school teachers. These gadgets, he said, were used to manipulate or alter the election results.

Estrada defeated Lim in last year’s election, getting 283,149 votes to the latter’s 280,464.