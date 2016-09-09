Comelec junks poll protest vs Fresnedi

Former Mayor Aldrin San Pedro faces his second setback, following his defeat in the 2016 local mayoralty race, as he loses his electoral protest against Mayor Jaime Fresnedi.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has dismissed the electoral protest filed by former Mayor Aldrin San Pedro against Mayor Jaime Fresnedi.

The Comelec’s First Division threw out San Pedro’s complaint because of his failure to present a list of poll precincts where he was cheated as well as the names of his revisors and alternates.

San Pedro claimed that he was cheated during the May 9 election but he was not able to submit the required documents for the preliminary conference.

According to Section 4, Rule 13 of Comelec Resolution No. 9720, a protestant should present the list of pilot protested or counter-protested precincts that will best illustrate the merits of the protest for the initial recount of ballots. The proposed number of recount committees and names of their representatives and their alternates should also be provided.

The poll body, presided by Commissioner Christian Robert Lim with Commissioners Luie Tito Guia and Ma. Rowena Guazon as members, said San Pedro was not able to present justifiable and compelling reasons to support his poll complaint.