Comelec mulls suspension of village, youth polls in Mindanao

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) may suspend anew the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in the whole of Mindanao in 2019 unless the conditions for holding peaceful, orderly and honest elections are met, its spokesman said on Monday.

James Jimenez said that the poll body would be holding a series of consultations and public hearings with various sectors in different provinces of Mindanao to get the real situation on the ground despite the one-year extension of Martial Law in the region.

“The consultations are precisely meant to help the Commission determine whether or not the upcoming elections should be postponed in Mindanao,” Jimenez said. “It is crucial for us to verify that the conditions for free and fair elections are present in spite of the persistence of Martial Law in that part of the country.”

Jimenez said the Comelec approved a public hearing for the purpose on January 23 at the Grand Caprice Restaurant and Convention Center, Limketkai Center, Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City.

The Comelec en Banc, through Minute Resolution 17-0743, has set two dates in separate cities for the public hearings: January 22, 2018 in 700 Gov. Carmins Avenue, Zamboanga City, and on January 29, 2018 at the Alnor Hotel and Convention Center, Alnor Commercial Center, Cotabato City.

The Resolution further resolves to give due notification to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the National Youth Commission, Liga ng mga Barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan Federation, Non-Governmental Organizations, Civil Society Organizations and accredited Citizens’ Arms.

Pursuant to Section 5, Article 1 of the Omnibus Election Code, the Comelec may motu propio postpone elections in a particular location, after due notice and hearing therein, when the holding of free, orderly and honest elections should become impossible due to any serious cause such as violence, terrorism, loss or destruction of election paraphernalia or records, force majeure, and other analogous causes of such nature.

On September 5, 2017, the Comelec en Banc suspended the village and youth polls in the whole of Mindanao because of the Marawi crisis, which forced the President to declare Martial Law in the area.

The twin polls scheduled on October 23, 2017 was eventually postponed to the second Monday of May 2018 after President Duterte signed into law Republic Act 10952.WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL