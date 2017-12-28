Comelec OKs recall petition against Pandi, Bulacan mayor

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has approved a recall petition against Mayor Celestino Marquez of Pandi, Bulacan, filed by resident Arnold Lagdameo.

In a 10-page resolution, the Comelec found the petition to be sufficient in form and the petitioner has complied and met the required percentage of signatures of the total number of the voting population.

The resolution, signed by acting Chairman Christian Robert Lim and Commissioners Al Parreno, Luie Tito Guia, Arthur Lim, Ma. Rowena Amelia and Sheriff Abas, approved a recommendation of the Office of the Deputy Executive Director for Operations (ODEDO) to certify the sufficiency of the recall petition against Marquez.|

A total of 19,214 signatures of petitioners from the 55,097 voting population, or 34.87 percent–more than the required 20 percent–was obtained by Lagdameo.

The Comelec ordered the ODEDO to serve the copy of the resolution to the local Comelec officer and all parties concerned.

Lagdameo, of Barangay Poblacion, on October 26, 2017, filed the recall case before the office of Municipal Election Officer (EO) Emelyn Mendoza.

In his petition, he cited the alleged lack of proper action to curb illegal activities, including illegal gambling, and alleged refusal to give aid to individuals who are not members of Marquez’s political party, amplified by gross neglect in the performance of the mayor’s duties.

Lawyer Elmo Duque, provincial election supervisor, on Thursday said they have not received a copy of the Comelec resolution dated November 28 and promulgated on December 4, 2017.