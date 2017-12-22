Comelec OKs San Juan election recall petition

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) approved on Wednesday the petition for recall of elections in San Juan City filed by supporters of former San Juan City vice mayor Francis Zamora.

The petitioners submitted 30,000 signatures of registered voters of San Juan, twice the number needed for a recall election to move forward.

In a news conference, Zamora on Thursday called on incumbent Mayor Guia Gomez to accept the Comelec decision, “She is purposely evading receiving all these documents, the notice of sufficiency of the petion of recall, so that the validation of signatures will not proceed,” Zamora, son of San Juan City Rep. Ronaldo Zamora, told reporters.

“If she has nothing to fear she should accept it [the notice ofsufficiency]so that we can now start the process I also call on the Comelec en banc, its election officers, to help us find Mayor Gomez. She’s not performing her duty as an elected official,” Zamora said.

The former vice mayor also dared Gomez’s camp to validate the signatures in the petitition.

“The fact that around 30,000 people signed the petition, shows that there is real clamor for change in San Juan. I will use this as a gauge to see if the clamor is real,” he said.

After she receives the notice, Gomez will be given three days to file a motion for reconsideration.

Sought for comment, Gomez refuted her rival’s claim that she was hiding and defying the Comelec decision approving the election recall. She said she filed her leave before the Comelec issued the resolution.

“I am not afraid to face and defeat my former vice mayor again, if this will really take place next year,” Gomez said in a statement.

She said it is not true that there is a clamor for change in San Juan where people felt economic growth in the city.

“Even the DILG recognized it by recently awarding us the “Seal of Good Local Governance” for two consecutive years, 2016 and 2017. It is only them who are not happy with these accomplishments. I cannot really understand why they are so desperate considering that there is only one and half years to go before I finish my third and last term,” the mayor said.

Gomez, mother of Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito and partner of former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, said she has not received any Comelec resolution on the sufficiency of her rival’s petition.

“On why it is taking that long, why blame it on me? Why not ask his ‘legal friends”’ who are providing him with unofficial and false information?” the mayor said.

“I will take the legal and appropriate course and will respect the Comelec decision. Whatever it is, my lawyers are ready. Let this matter take its due course,” she added.

Zamora, who lost to Gomez by a slim margin in the last election, claimed that Gomez’s camp was involved in massive vote-buying.