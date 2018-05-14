Comelec orders officials to prioritize elderly, persons with disability amid complaints

THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) ordered its field officials to prioritize senior citizens and persons with disability (PWD) amid concerns raised from these sectors about the lack of support in voting centers in the ongoing village and youth council elections on Monday, a spokesman of the poll body said.

In a televised press conference, James Jimenez said the Comelec reminded the Board of Election Tellers to help voting “senior citizens, PWDs, heavily pregnant women.”

“If you are on cue, you will be given priority assistance,” Jimenez assured the affected voters.

At the same time, Jimenez said there have been no reported election-related incidents in at least seven regions.

Jimenez said that as of posting time, no problems were reported in Regions 1 (Ilocos), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), 3 (Central Luzon), 4A (Calabarzon), 4B (Mimaropa). 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), and 8 (Eastern Visayas).

Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal; and Quezon while Mimaropa is Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan.

Meanwhile, at the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) where martial law was imposed following the siege of Marawi City in May 2017, most precincts have been opened except for a some areas where the Comelec was having difficulty connecting with its officers there, Jimenez said.

He noted that Basilan, Sulu and Maguindanao were “all good.”

He said that in the Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi, the Comelec was communicating with its officers there through the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Polling precincts opened at 7 a.m. on Monday and would close at 3 p.m.