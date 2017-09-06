Comelec postpones SK, village polls in Mindanao

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has suspended the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataang (SK) elections in the whole of Mindanao because of the fighting in Marawi City.

The decision was made following consultations with stakeholders in Mindanao.

“Based on the attendant circumstances, including the opinions and views of the interested parties during the hearing and in the respective positions papers filed for this purpose, the Commission En Banc finds sufficient basis to postpone the 2017 BSKE in all barangays in Mindanao pursuant to Section 5 of the OEC (Omnibus Election Code),” the poll body said.

Section 5 of the OEC gives the Comelec the authority to postpone elections for serious cause such as violence and terrorism, among others.

It added that all incumbent barangay officials shall remain in office, unless sooner removed or suspended for cause, until their successors have been duly elected.