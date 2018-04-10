Comelec sets filing of COCs for village polls

WITH little over a month before the scheduled synchronized Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on May 14, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded candidates to strictly observe the deadline for the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs).

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said on Monday that COCs may only be filed from April 14 to 20.

Qualified to vote in the SK polls are duly registered Filipino citizens who are at least 15 but not more than 30 years of age on election day, a resident in the barangay for at least six months on election day, and not otherwise disqualified by law.

Only qualified voters between 18 and 24 years old may run in the SK polls.

Candidates in the village elections should at least be 18 years of age on or before the day of elections, must be a resident of the Philippines for at least one year and living in the village where he/she intends to vote for at least six months immediately preceding the elections, and not otherwise disqualified by law.

A voter may vote twice if he or she is qualified to vote in the SK and village election.

Jimenez said candidates should declare under oath that they are not related within the second degree by affinity or consanguinity to any incumbent, elected national or local officials as provided for under Republic Act (RA) 10742 or the SK Reform Act of 2015.

Mock elections will be conducted at the Rosauro Almario Elementary School in Tondo, Manila from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 21 to test the readiness of the electoral boards and the barangay boards of canvassers and to enable the Comelec to identify the potential problems and provide solutions.

The campaign period will be from May 4 to May 12. Campaigning is prohibited on the eve of election day, May 13.