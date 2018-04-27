Comelec sets recall polls for Cabadbaran

IT’S all systems go for the scheduled recall elections on May 5 in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Deputy Executive Director for Operations Bartolome Sinocruz Jr. said the recall polls would be held in compliance with Comelec Resolution 10274, which prescribes the calendar of activities and periods of certain prohibited acts in connection with the recall elections.

In the 58-page resolution, the Comelec en banc directed its Office of the Executive Director for Operations to prepare the calendar of activities for the conduct of the recall elections for Cabadbaran City.

Subject of the recall petition is Cabadbaran City Mayor Katrina Marie Mortola for supposed loss of trust and confidence in her leadership.

The Comelec earlier affirmed that there were enough valid signatures and thumbmarks of petitioners to proceed with the conduct of the recall elections.

It dismissed the instant appeal filed by the embattled mayor questioning the verification process.

The recall petition against Mortola was filed by defeated mayoral bet Judy Amante on August 7, 2017.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the recall elections have been set on May 5 in compliance with the deadline set by the Omnibus Election Code that recall elections should be done within a year before the next elections on May 13, 2019.

The poll body has set the filing of certificates of candidacy for the recall elections from April 19 to April 20, 2018, the campaign period from April 21 to May 3, 2018 and the election period from April 14 to May 10, 2018.

Prohibited acts during the election period are the raising of funds thru dances, lotteries and cockfights, among others; alteration of territory of a precinct or establishment of a new precinct; transfer or movement of officers and employees in the civil service; illegal release of prisoners; and bearing, carrying or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized in writing by the Comelec, among others.