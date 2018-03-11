‘Comfy’ Drew Barrymore arrives in Manila, takes ‘grou-fie’ with airport staff

ONE of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Drew Barrymore, was sunny, smiley, and comfy on her arrival in Manila on Sunday morning.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star posted a photo on her Instagram account in a “grou-fie” with a happy bunch of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Immigration personnel.

Sweet and witty she captioned it, “We have arrived. Safe, as you can see! So many guards I feel like a alterna grunge princess.”

In a post early Sunday, the 44-year-old actress excitedly shared she was off to visit the Philippines for the press tour of her original Netflix series, “Santa Clarita Diet.”

She was wearing a white shirt, pink pants and an oversized yellow cashmere cover up.

“Oh my gosh. So excited. Going to Manila in my pajamas and channeling old fashion travel.”

The last time Barrymore, who first caught the hearts of moviegoers as a child star in the Steven Spielberg classic “ET”, visited the country was in September 2016. She was doing research on the cosmetic market for her makeup brand Flower Beauty.

This time around, Barrymore has a full itinerary in Manila, which includes the red carpet premiere of the second season of Santa Clarita Diet, together with co-star Timothy Olyphant, on Monday night at the SM Megamall.