Commercial fishing allowed in Philippine Rise – Duterte

ON BOARD BRP DAVAO DEL SUR: President Rodrigo Duterte said he would still allow but “strictly” enforce commercial fishing in the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise) after he proclaimed the 13-million hectare undersea region a marine protected area.

Duterte made the remark on Tuesday after he signed the proclamation during the send-off ceremony for the 50 Filipino scientists who will conduct marine research in the underwater region off the coast of Aurora province.

Under the proclamation, some 50,000 hectares of the Philippine Rise shall become a Strict Protection Zone limited to scientific studies, while 300,000 hectares shall be designated as a Special Fisheries Management Area.

In his speech, the President said the underwater region, where high-value pelagic species like mackerel and tuna abound, would still be available for commercial fishing in accordance with the laws on the preservation of marine life.

“We have to think of the future generations. There will be commercial fishing here but it will be done strictly in accordance with accepted principles of the preservation of marine life,” Duterte said.

“Baka ang mga anak natin wala na [Our children will have nothing anymore if unhampered fishing is allowed].

You know [they are]just around the corner. A few years from now, they will take over and we must guarantee to them that meron pa silang makain, meron pa silang isda na masarap [they will still have something to eat, they will still have delicious fish]. So we will strictly adhere to safety and the accepted principles of commercial fishing,” he added.

A marine protected area supposedly reduces human interaction with resources, thereby allowing the resources to replenish.

Although a marine protected area also supposedly cannot address all problems in marine resources, it helps reduce some anthropogenic-related problems and may enhance the resiliency of marine stressors.

According to the Philippine Science Letters, 1,620 locally managed marine protected areas in the Philippines had been established as of 2011.

Duterte on May 16, 2017 renamed Benham Rise as Philippine Rise to assert the Philippines’ sovereign rights to the area.

In 2012, the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf granted the Philippines’ submission to declare the Philippine Rise as part of its extended continental shelf, granting Manila “sovereign rights” over the region.

No other country, including China, is disputing the Philippines’ sovereign rights over the area.

But Duterte, also in his Tuesday’s speech, insisted that the Philippines owns the Philippine Rise and that he is only copying China’s formula in asserting the country’s rights.

“Philippine Rise is ours. Basta amin ‘yun [That is ours no matter what],” the President said.

“Ngayon, ang Intsik na formula ginamit ko rin dito sa atin. Sabi ko rin dito sa atin [Now, I used the same Chinese formula here. I said I did not make any distinction between sovereign rights and sovereign property],” he added.

The Philippine Rise is a natural submarine prolongation of the island of Luzon up to 318 nautical miles from the Eastern Philippine Seaboard facing the Pacific Ocean.

The undersea plateau is comprised of the 200-nautical mile continental shelf from the baselines of Luzon and the extension of the seabed and sub-soil approximately up to 118 nautical miles beyond the legal continental shelf limits.

A 2014 research cruise by a group of Filipino scientists revealed that Benham Bank has at least 11-reef building, two solitary coral and 62 fish species, making it an “important area for fisheries.”