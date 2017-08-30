Commission on Appointments defers Agrarian Reform chief confirmation

THE powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) deferred the confirmation of Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano on Wednesday to allow all groups for or against his designation to present their respective positions.

Mariano is the only remaining left-leaning official in the Duterte Cabinet whose appointment has not been deliberated on at the Commission on Appointments (CA). The bicameral panel had rejected the appointment of Judy Taguiwalo as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd granted the motion of Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd to suspend the public hearing on Mariano’s confirmation due to the many issues that he would need to answer.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) chief will have to face the CA again on September 5 at 10 a.m.

Only one oppositor, Teresa Gallego, was able to present her case against Mariano for allegedly allowing militant farmers to “invade” their cattle ranch in October 2016. Mariano denied the allegation. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO