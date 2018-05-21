Commission on Charter change eyes 3 Supreme Courts

NOT one but three Supreme Courts.

This is part of the proposed changes in the judiciary in the draft new Charter being crafted by the Consultative Committee (ConCom).

The ConCom has proposed the creation of a Federal Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court, which will also serve as the impeachment court, and Federal Administrative Court.

The proposed changes in the judiciary were in preparation for the planned shift to a federal form of government.

“They will have separate and exclusive jurisdiction,” said Ding Generoso, ConCom spokesman.

He said the changes were aimed to make for a more efficient judicial system: specialized courts versus one generalized court, speed up the delivery of justice, and unclog the dockets of the Supreme Court. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO