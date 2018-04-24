Commission probes data breach of 7 govt websites

THE National Privacy Commission (NPC) will investigate the alleged data breach on seven government websites as it summoned its officials to shed light on the incident that happened on April 1.

In a statement, the commission asked the Taguig City University, the Department of Education (DepEd) offices in Bacoor City and Calamba City, Bulacan, the Philippine Carabao Center, Republic Central Colleges in Angeles City, and Laguna State Polytechnic University to appear before its office from April 23 to April 24 to explain why there was no 72-hour notice from their discovery of the breach of data of its users whose personal information were made available via links posted on Facebook.

Organizations, which have experienced data leaks, are mandated to notify their users and the commission under the Personal Information Controllers (PICs) or Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“PICs are required to employ organizational, technical, and physical measures to protect personal data,” said Commissioner Raymund Enriquez Liboro.

“This includes the duty to inform data subjects and this Commission if there is a serious data breach,” added Liboro.

The move comes after investigators from the commission determined that the exposed database contains sensitive personal information or information that could be used to perpetuate identity fraud; that the exposed data is in the hands of unauthorized persons; and that the exposure of the data raises a real risk of serious harm to the affected subjects.

The commission said that the name, address, phone number, email address, and in some instances, even passwords and school details of about 2,000 individuals were affected by the breach. ANNA LEAH GONZALES

