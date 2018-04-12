Committee oversee entry of 3rd telco

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has issued Administrative Order (AO) 11, forming a committee to oversee the entry of the third telecommunications player in the country.

The AO was signed by Duterte on April 6, and was released to the media on Wednesday.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will head the committee and will be mandated to provide secretariat support. A representative from the Department of Finance will serve as vice chairman of the panel.

The Office of the Executive Secretary and the National Security Adviser will serve as members.

The committee is mandated to assist the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in the formulation of the terms of reference (TOR) for the selection and assignment of radio frequencies to the third telco player.

The committee will also see to it that the NTC and the other implementing agencies will comply with the TOR, as well as ensure its timely implementation, pursuant to the timeline agreed upon by the DICT and the NTC.

It will also have the power to call upon other government agencies for help as needed, and will be given incidental powers.

In a bid to “break the existing duopoly” in the country, Duterte in November offered China the “privilege” to operate a third telco company in the Philippines.

The President also bared that India was interested to enter the telco industry.

Duterte originally wanted the third telco to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter.

However, in February, DICT officer in charge Eliseo Rio Jr. said the bid submission deadline for the third telco would be moved to April 18 to draw more bidders.

Palace Spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a news briefing on March 22 that there was no more deadline for bidding.

“Whether or not [Duterte] is happy [with the delay], that is the reality. What can he do? At least he prompted that actual steps be undertaken leading to the announcement in June,” Roque said.

In a radio interview on March 26, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the hefty investment requirement was delaying the entry of a third telco player.