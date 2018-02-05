Common nominees for company directors must be identified

A PUBLIC ownership report (POR) as of Dec. 31, 2017 posted on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange on Jan. 11, 2018 listed two holding companies as principal stockholders of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

These were: Metro Pacific Holdings Inc., with 13.223 billion MPIC common shares, or 41.93 percent of 31.511 billion outstanding common shares; and GT Capital Holdings Inc., with 4.9 billion MPIC common shares, or 15.54 percent.

Individual MPIC insiders, led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, who are all members of the company’s 15-person board, held 70.845 million MPIC common shares, or 0.22 percent. Of MPIC’s two executives, only Antonio A. Picazo, corporate secretary, is an MPIC stockholder with 301.001 common shares.

Metro Pacific credited its public stockholders with 13.316 billion MPIC common shares, or 42.26 percent.

The percentages of these holdings which were lifted from MPIC’s filing were equivalent to 99.1 percent.

When recomputed and the percentages rounded off to three decimal places, the results showed the ownership of the board at 0.225 percent; Metro Pacific’s at 41.964 percent; and GT Capital’s at 15.550 percent.

The same POR placed Picazo’s MPIC shares being equivalent to 0.001 percent.

The computation also showed the public as holders of MPIC shares equivalent to 42.26 percent, the same as that of MPIC’s posting.

The sum of all these holdings, based on MPIC’s ownership filing, totaled 31.511 billion common shares, or 100 percent, which, as of Dec. 31, 2017, represented the company’s outstanding common shares.

Meralco

Also as of Dec. 31, Manila Electric Co. (MER) reported 1.127 billion outstanding common shares, of which three principal/substantial stockholders owned 845.594 million common shares, or 75.024 percent, according to the company’s POR.

(Note. Due Diligencer’s computation was based on the totals reported in Meralco’s PSE posting. The percentage equivalents may not tally with the sums that were shortened to three decimal places.)

Meralco’s three major stockholders who owned 845.594 million MER shares, or 75.024 percent, as of Dec. 31, were Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc., with 394.059 million MER shares, or 34.962 percent; JG Summit Holdings Inc., 333.189 million MER shares, or 29.562 percent; and Metro Pacific Investments Corp., 118.345 million MER shares, or 10.5 percent.

The Lopezes, the former owners, were also listed in the same POR through their two companies that were classified as “strategic stockholders.” First Philippine Holdings Corp. held 44.382 million MER shares, or 3.938 percent, while First Philippine Utilities Corp. owned 93,270 MER shares, or 0.01 percent.

On the other hand, Meralco’s public stockholders held 236.018 million MER shares, or 20.940 percent.

The holdings of Meralco’s affiliates totaled 12,526 MER shares, which were too small to show the percentage equivalent.

PLDT

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co., which has been renamed PLDT Inc., is the listed vehicle of the telecom companies owned by Indonesian-owned First Pacific Co. Ltd., which is based in Hong Kong.

Smart Communications Inc. is among First Pacific’s units in the Philippines. It could also be the most profitable, but how much it earns annually, public investors would never know because its shares are not listed.

No one knows when, as PLDT telecom subsidiary, Smart would undertake an initial public offering of its common shares. So far, the five-person regulatory body remains a big failure in applying the law on Smart, which, as a telecommunications company, should have long ago listed its outstanding common shares.

The public investors could only turn to Google for information and should not be surprised to find Manuel V. Pangilinan as Smart’s chief executive officer. After all, PLDT, as Google showed, serves as Smart’s “parent organization.”

Yes, Smart is a unit of PLDT. Yet, the question is, will SEC officials led by Chairperson Teresita Herbosa have the courage to go after Smart?

Due Diligencer’s take

The government, through the SEC, should review the ownership profiles not only of Metro Pacific, Meralco and PLDT, but all listed companies to determine the identities of their majority stockholders.

Who are the principal or significant stockholders named in PORs?

This is a basic poser that should have been answered a long time ago but which regulatory authorities have failed to address.

If the ownerships of listed companies such as Meralco, Metro Pacific and PLDT are, indeed, controlled by Filipinos, these should have been translated into memberships to the board of directors.

But that is not the case, for reason or reasons known only to the majority stockholders, or to the families that own the business. It is only by identifying correctly the directors of the company that the public investors will understand why.

To put such identification in proper context, it is only by naming the directors of the company, and in the case of corporate owners, who among the stockholders they represent as nominees should be named.

As practiced a long time ago, nominees to the board were identified in filings by their associations, and their relationship with the party who nominated them was stated. Thus, they were identified as nominees of corporate stockholders. Today, they are named simply as common nominees of the management. Why is this so? Just asking.

