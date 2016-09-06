COMMON THINKING OF MOST ANTI-DUTERTE GROUPS TO DUTERTE GOVT 2 By The Manila Times on September 6, 2016 Editorial Cartoons Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email
One thing in common they all belong to yellowtards army. The very same people who kept us going back to Edsa Revolution and democracy kuno. The people who belongs to the oligarchs and wants the Filipino to suffer and stay within their control. Cory Aquino’s term and Noynoy Aquino’s term combined did not give us prosperity we are still catching up with Vietnam and Laos.
The Drawing of the small rug doll ain’ t pretty| and also the hand which represents the Duterte Antis :P who did hexed the PH then, haha :P
I guess the PH is a real MESS even without Duterte, yep yep!!